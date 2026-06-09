Delta:How Security Raid In Isoko Community Turns Violent, Hotel, Houses Razed, Scores Injured

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LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A security operation in Emede community, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, has left several persons injured, houses razed and a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, after a joint task force raid spiraled into violence.

The operation, carried out under Operation Delta Sweep involving the Nigerian Army, Police and other security agencies, reportedly targeted a suspected drug kingpin believed to be hiding in the community. However, tension escalated when operatives stormed a hotel where a birthday celebration was ongoing after failing to locate their target elsewhere.

Eyewitnesses said the officers searched guests at the event and demanded access to their mobile phones, a move that triggered resistance from some youths who objected to the searches. The disagreement quickly degenerated into a heated confrontation, drawing more residents into the scene and heightening tensions.

A witness said the atmosphere shifted rapidly from celebration to chaos.

“The people were celebrating a birthday when the security team arrived. They searched everyone and asked for their phones. Some of the youths objected, and the situation became tense,” the source said.

As the confrontation intensified, security operatives allegedly fired warning shots to disperse the growing crowd. In the ensuing chaos, several youths sustained injuries, while a security operative was reportedly attacked by angry residents before being rescued.

Sources further alleged that the task force later returned to the community with reinforcements, after which the hotel where the incident began and several nearby residential buildings were set ablaze. The full extent of the damage has not yet been officially confirmed.

Attempts to reach the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area, Hon. Warri Ovoke Friday, has appealed for calm, assuring residents that steps are being taken to restore order and investigate the incident.

He visited Emede alongside the traditional ruler, HRM Johnson Egbo, Ewhiri II, and other stakeholders to assess the situation, sympathise with victims and engage community leaders on preventing further escalation.

Authorities have since imposed a curfew restricting movement between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. in the affected community, as security agencies continue investigations into the violent confrontation and its aftermath.

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