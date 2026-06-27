Confusion Trails Health Status Of  Uduaghan As Aide Debunks Death Rumour

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LAGOS JUNE 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Conflicting reports surrounding the health status of former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, sparked widespread concern on Wednesday, as social media platforms were flooded with unverified claims regarding his condition.

The uncertainty followed the circulation of messages alleging that the former governor had died, while other reports claimed that he was alive but receiving intensive medical attention. Blueprint reports

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been issued by Uduaghan’s family, personal aides, medical team, or the Delta State Government confirming either claim.

The development triggered intense debate across various social media platforms, with supporters, political associates and members of the public expressing concern and seeking clarification on the former governor’s actual condition.

Social media award wash with contradictory claims

The controversy began after a post circulated online claiming that the former governor had passed away.

The report quickly gained traction and generated numerous reactions, with several users offering condolences while others questioned the authenticity of the information.

Shortly afterward, counterclaims emerged suggesting that Uduaghan was still alive and undergoing treatment at a medical facility.

Some social media users alleged that the former governor was on life support, although no evidence was provided to substantiate the claims.

The conflicting narratives further heightened uncertainty, making it difficult to establish the true state of affairs.

No official confirmation yet

Despite the growing speculation, there was no official confirmation from sources close to the former governor.

Attempts by concerned individuals and political associates to verify the reports reportedly yielded no immediate response from persons believed to be close to him.

The absence of an official statement fuelled further speculation, with many observers urging caution and restraint pending confirmation from authorised sources.

Political stakeholders and supporters of the former governor also appealed to members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of causing panic among family members and associates.

Former governor has faced similar ruumours before

Over the years, the former governor has been the subject of several false reports relating to his health and wellbeing, many of which were later dismissed by his aides and associates.

On previous occasions, close associates had reassured the public that he was healthy and active despite online speculation suggesting otherwise.

The latest development has therefore prompted calls for patience until verifiable information becomes available.

A respected figure in Delta politics

Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan remains one of the most influential political figures in Delta state.

A trained medical doctor, he served as Governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015 and played a prominent role in the state’s political and developmental landscape during his tenure.

Following his time in office, he has remained active in national discourse and continues to command respect across political divides.

His contributions to governance, healthcare and public service have earned him recognition both within Delta State and across the country.

Calls for responsible reporting

Media practitioners and public affairs analysts have stressed the need for responsible reporting, particularly in situations involving the health status of public figures.

They noted that premature reports of death or serious illness can have far-reaching consequences for affected families and may undermine public confidence in information disseminated through both traditional and digital platforms.

Observers have therefore urged journalists and social media users alike to rely on credible sources and official statements before drawing conclusions.

Awaiting clarification

As speculation continues to dominate online conversations, attention remains focused on family members, aides and other authorised representatives who may provide clarity on the former governor’s condition.

Until such confirmation is received, the reports regarding the health status of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan remain unverified.

The situation underscores the growing challenge of misinformation in the digital age and the importance of verifying sensitive information before it is shared with the public.

Family. Aide Debunk Rumour

Meanwhile, rumours of the death of former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, have been debunked by his family and media aides.

Henry Unini, media aide to Dr. Uduaghan, who debunked the claim, said: “I can tell you for a fact that Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan is alive.

“Frankly, I don’t know where the writer got his information from. The death of someone is not something you take and write about casually.”

Unini recalled how the late Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe heard his own death announced on the news and expressed surprise that the writer did not verify with the right sources before publishing.

Current health status

Unini acknowledged that “it is now common knowledge that Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has been sick, but he is receiving proper medical care.” He added that the former governor is recuperating and “there is no cause for alarm whatsoever.”

Appeal to the public

The aide expressed appreciation to friends, well-wishers and Deltans who reached out to confirm the true situation, and asked them to continue to include Dr. Uduaghan and his family in their prayers.

He assured that if and when necessary further updates will be shared with the public and appealed to rumour mongers to exercise caution, noting that “the rumor was uncalled for”.

BluePrint/Vanguard

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