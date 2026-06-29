Oborevwori Salutes  Dein Of Agbor At 49

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LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi I, CON, on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, commended the revered monarch for his exemplary leadership and immense contributions to the growth and development of Agbor Kingdom, Delta State and the nation.

The Governor described the Dein as a visionary traditional ruler whose reign has been marked by peace, unity and sustained progress, noting that his commitment to the welfare of his people has earned him admiration and respect far beyond his kingdom.

He said the monarch’s dedication to preserving the rich cultural heritage of Agbor while promoting development and harmonious coexistence made him worthy of celebration.

The Governor said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate with His Royal Majesty Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi I, CON, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, on the occasion of your 49th birth anniversary.

“You have continued to lead your people with love, wisdom and compassion, and your exemplary leadership has endeared you to your subjects and many others beyond your kingdom.

“As you celebrate your 49th birthday, it is my prayer that Almighty God will continue to bless you with sound health, wisdom and strength to provide purposeful leadership for your people. I also look forward to your continued invaluable contributions to the peace, unity and development of Delta State and our nation.”

Governor Oborevwori wished the royal father many more years of good health, divine grace and fulfilling service to humanity.

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