Delta State Gov. Hails Police, Vigilante  Following  Arrest Of Electric Cable Vandals

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LAGOS JUNE 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday commended the State Police Command for the arrest of two suspected electric cable vandals and the recovery of vandalised cables, describing the operation as a major step in protecting critical public infrastructure across the state.

In a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori praised the Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, officers and men of the command for their prompt response and sustained commitment to combating criminal activities, particularly the vandalism of government-owned facilities.

He also commended the local vigilante group for their support and corporation with security agencies in the state, adding that the arrest demonstrated the government’s resolve to safeguard public assets and ensure that investments in infrastructure continue to serve the people without disruption.

The Police in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said operatives of the Kwale Police Station, working in collaboration with members of a local vigilante group, acted on credible intelligence on June 25, 2026, and stormed the Ibabu–Ugiliamai Road where suspected vandals were allegedly dismantling and stealing electric cables.

The suspects reportedly attempted to flee on sighting the security team, but were apprehended during the operation. One of the suspects sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, while the other remains in police custody.

The suspects were identified as Osakwe Sunday, 28, and Ekene Obocha, 34. The vandalised electric cables were recovered as exhibits.

Commending the operation, the governor urged residents to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information that would aid in the fight against crime.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting public infrastructure and maintaining a safe and secure environment for all Deltans.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, warned criminal elements to desist from vandalising government critical infrastructure and other public assets, stressing that the command would continue to identify, arrest and prosecute offenders.

He also appealed to members of the public to sustain their cooperation with the police by volunteering useful information capable of preventing crime and bringing offenders to justice.

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