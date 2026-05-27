Oborevwori Returns Thanks To God After Peaceful APC Primaries

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LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday returned thanks to God following what he described as a peaceful and successful primary election process.

Speaking during a morning devotion service at the Government House Chapel in Asaba, the governor expressed gratitude to God for the unity, stability and support for his administration.

He said he had come to appreciate God for His faithfulness and the peaceful atmosphere that characterized the APC primaries in the state.

Oborevwori said thanksgiving had remained a consistent practice for him after every victory, stressing that gratitude to God was necessary regardless of circumstances.

Oborevwori said; “first, I want to thank God today for keeping us to this day. Thank God for all that He has done for us and for the show of love that Deltans have shown to this administration”.

The governor quoted Psalm 100 verse 4, noting that believers should enter God’s presence with thanksgiving and praise. “So, I have come here to return the glory to God who has made everything possible. No crisis, no fights, nothing. Everything went peacefully,” he stated.

Oborevwori described the recent primary elections as one of the best the state had witnessed in recent times, noting that experiences from previous election cycles made the peaceful outcome more significant.

“If you know what we went through in the 2022 primaries, we have every reason to thank God that everything went well,” he said.

The governor also cautioned against idolizing political leaders, saying; “you are not serving me, you are serving God. Salvation is personal,” he said, while encouraging people to remain thankful for life, health and God’s blessings.

According to him, good health alone remains a reason to appreciate God, noting that some people may possess wealth but lack good health to enjoy it.

He thanked those who had sustained prayer activities at the Government House Chapel, particularly the regular Monday to Friday prayer sessions.

He added that the state government would also hold its annual thanksgiving service on Friday as part of activities to mark his third year anniversary and appreciate God for His blessings and guidance.

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