Delta Police Arrest Two Suspected Drug Dealers In Sapele, Recover Huge Quantity Of Illicit Drugs

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LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) of the Delta State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in the Command’s ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse with the arrest of two suspected drug dealers and the recovery of a large quantity of suspected illicit and controlled substances in Sapele Local Government Area of the State.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the VCRU on 22 May 2026 at about 0530hrs carried out a targeted operation at a suspected drug dealers’ hideout in the Amukpe area of Sapele. The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects identified as Onyedikachi, male, aged 40, and Edna Karaki, female, aged 36, both residents of Amukpe, Sapele.

A search conducted during the operation led to the recovery of large quantities of suspected illicit and controlled drugs, including Tramadol, CSC Codeine, Molly, Swinol, Vagadine, Red Boy, Zaza, Taker, and other substances suspected to be harmful drugs.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of the recovered substances. During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to dealing in controlled drugs. They are currently in custody while a discreet investigation is ongoing to uncover the full scope of their activities and identify other members of the network.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, commended the operatives for the successful operation and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and other criminal activities across the State. Noting that illicit drug abuse fuels crimes such as cultism, armed robbery, and other violent offences, the CP assured residents that the Command will sustain intelligence-led operations and urged members of the public to support the Police with credible information. Suspicious persons or activities can be reported through the Command Control Room on 08036684974 or the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) on 09123772889.

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