Eid-el-Kabir: Oborevwori Felicitates Muslims, Urges Prayers For Peace, National Development

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LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to Muslims in Delta State and across Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Adha (Eid-el-Kabir) celebration, urging them to offer special prayers for peace, unity, and the development of the nation.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, called on Muslim faithful to embrace the spirit of sacrifice, compassion, and selflessness which the Eid-el-Kabir celebration symbolises.

The Governor encouraged Muslims to renew the practice of almsgiving, particularly to the poor, the needy, and other vulnerable members of the society, describing charity as one of the fundamental principles of Islam.

He urged Nigerians to remain committed to serving humanity by sacrificing their time, and resources in devotion to Allah and in support of one another, especially during challenging times.

Oborevwori also stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths, calling on citizens to promote harmony and tolerance during the festive period and beyond.

The Governor expressed optimism that with unity, prayers, and collective commitment to nation-building, Nigeria would continue to make progress in peace, security, and sustainable development.

He wished Muslims a peaceful and fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged them to celebrate responsibly while reflecting on the values of faith, sacrifice, and love for humanity.

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