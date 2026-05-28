Oborevwori’s Third Anniversary: Delta To Hold Statewide Praise, Thanksgiving Service On Friday

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LAGOS MAY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As part of activities marking the third anniversary of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration, the Delta State Government will on Friday, May 29, 2026, hold a statewide Praise and Thanksgiving Service to appreciate God for peace, unity and developmental strides recorded across the state.

The event, tagged Delta State Praise and Thanksgiving Day 2026, is scheduled to take place at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, by 10:00 a.m., with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori serving as Chief Host.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, urging Deltans from all walks of life to participate in the spiritual gathering.

Aniagwu said the thanksgiving service forms part of activities lined up to commemorate Governor Oborevwori’s third anniversary in office and to offer gratitude to God for His guidance and blessings upon Delta State.

According to him, the programme will bring together political leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths and residents across the state in an atmosphere of worship, thanksgiving and prayers for continued progress.

He noted that the event would also provide an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the achievements recorded by the Oborevwori administration over the past three years while seeking divine direction for greater accomplishments.

“The Delta State Praise and Thanksgiving Day offers us an opportunity to appreciate God Almighty for His grace, peace and blessings upon our state and to seek His continued guidance as we continue on the path of growth and development,” Aniagwu stated.

He added that prayers would also be offered for sustained peace, unity and prosperity in Delta State and Nigeria.

The commissioner called on residents to turn out in large numbers and participate actively in the programme.

The event will feature worship and praise sessions, while renowned cleric, Apostle Joshua Selman, will be ministering in the word.

Governor Oborevwori is expected to lead government officials and other stakeholders at the gathering, which is expected to be one of the major activities commemorating his administration’s third anniversary in office.

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