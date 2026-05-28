Omo-Agege Joins NDC After Dumping APC, Acknowledges Seriaki Dickson, Peter Obi, Others

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LAGOS MAY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has formally joined the National Democratic Congress six days after resigning from the All Progressives Congress.

Omo-Agege disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday and made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, by his media adviser, Sunday Areh.

The former lawmaker said he would contest for the Delta Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the NDC in the 2027 general elections and support the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“Today, I formally announce my decision to join the National Democratic Congress. This decision is the product of weeks of reflection, wide consultations, and honest conversations with the people I serve,” he stated.

He said consultations with political associates, supporters, and stakeholders convinced him that Deltans desired leadership focused on integrity, listening to the people, and delivering results.

The former deputy senate president also acknowledged key NDC leaders, including Seriake Dickson, NDC National Chairman Cleopas Moses, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, for engaging him during the process.

“I thank the leadership of the NDC for reaching out and engaging me in this process: Senator Seriake Dickson, Leader and Founder; Senator Moses Cleopas, National Chairman; Governor Peter Obi, Presidential Aspirant; and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and NDC Chieftain. Their commitment to building a credible, people-first alternative gives me confidence that the NDC is the right platform for Delta State and Nigeria.

“The NDC represents that kind of leadership. It is a party built on the principles of inclusion, accountability, grassroots participation, and true federalism. It is a platform where decisions are not made in closed rooms but through open consultation with stakeholders and members. It is a platform where public office is treated as a duty to the people, not a privilege for a few. After careful consideration, I am convinced that the NDC offers the clearest path to advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State, and Nigeria,” the statement read.

Declaring his senatorial ambition, Omo-Agege said the decision was in response to calls from his supporters for him to return to the Senate.

He said, “On this platform, I will contest for the Delta Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections. Let me be clear: this is not about me. This is about the mandate you entrusted to me in 2019 and the renewed call from our people for my return to the Senate to provide effective representation. That call is loud, consistent, alive, and urgent. I cannot ignore it, and I will not betray the trust you have placed in me

“Delta State holds a position of immense responsibility in Nigeria. We are among the largest producers of oil and gas, resources that have sustained the national economy for decades. Our agricultural lands are fertile and capable of feeding millions. Our business community has shown remarkable resilience despite harsh economic conditions. Our young people are educated, innovative, and ready to lead if given the opportunity. Yet the reality on the ground does not match this potential.

“In too many communities, roads have collapsed and remain impassable for months. Primary health centres lack drugs, equipment, and staff. Schools struggle with overcrowding and inadequate facilities. Young graduates return home without jobs, and small business owners battle a hostile environment and poor infrastructure. Meanwhile, federal allocations to Delta State have consistently run into hundreds of billions of naira annually. The gap between these resources and the lived reality of our people is unacceptable.

“I believe this situation can and must change. Change requires a platform committed to discipline, transparency, and service. The National Democratic Congress was built for this moment. It stands for accountability, for justice, inclusion, and true federalism. It is the only platform strong enough to challenge the cycle of failure and return power to the people where it belongs. That is why I am joining the NDC.”

He pledged to strengthen the NDC structure across Delta State ahead of the 2027 elections and promised effective representation if elected.

“I know what it takes to build a political structure and make it competitive in Delta State. We did it before for the APC when many said it was impossible. We mobilised at the grassroots, organised our people, and changed the political equation. I bring that same resolve and experience to the NDC. Our immediate priority will be to strengthen the party from the ward level upward, register new members, and prepare a credible slate of candidates for the 2027 elections.

“I will not go to Abuja to warm the bench. I am going to fight for Delta Central, and as your senator, my focus will remain on delivering representation that matters. I will take the concerns of Delta Central directly to the National Assembly and ensure they are debated, addressed, and followed through. I will push for fair allocation of federal projects and resources to our senatorial district. I will work to ensure that every kobo released to Delta State is accounted for and applied to projects that improve the lives of our people. I will also advocate for policies that create jobs, support small and medium enterprises, improve agricultural productivity, and expand access to quality healthcare and education.

“I will represent Delta North, Delta South, and Delta Central with fairness and balance. A divided Delta is a weakened Delta. When we speak with one voice, Abuja listens. When we work together, we can secure the infrastructure, investments, and policies that our state deserves.

“Beyond the Senate, the NDC will field candidates for the governorship and other elective positions who understand the challenges of Delta State and have the competence, humility, and character to address them. Nigeria itself needs a reset. We need leadership that truly restores hope, protects citizens, grows the economy, and respects the rule of law. I will work tirelessly for the victory of our presidential candidate and for a government that puts Nigerians first.

“This is more than an election cycle. This is a defining moment for Delta State and for Nigeria. It is a choice between continuing with a system that rewards silence and mediocrity or choosing a new direction built on accountability and service.”

He also urged youths, women, traditional rulers, and voters across the state to mobilise ahead of the elections, describing 2027 as a defining moment for Delta State and Nigeria.

“To the youth of Delta State: your time is now. Do not accept the lie that you must wait your turn. Organise in your communities, register to vote, and make your voices impossible to ignore. Your energy, creativity, and courage are the most powerful tools we have to change this state.

“To the women who hold our families and communities together: mobilise your networks, your markets, your churches, and your neighbourhoods. Your participation will determine the outcome of 2027.

“To our elders and traditional rulers: your wisdom has guided us through difficult times before. Speak now for the generation coming behind you. Your voice gives legitimacy and direction to this movement.

“And to every registered voter: your Permanent Voter’s Card is your greatest power. It is stronger than money, stronger than intimidation, and stronger than propaganda. Protect it, use it, and use it wisely in 2027.

“In 2027, we will end the era of excuses, empty promises, and leaders who vanish after elections. We will return power to the people of Delta State and to the people of Nigeria.

“Together, under the banner of the National Democratic Congress, we will reclaim Delta State. Together, we will reclaim Nigeria. The work starts now. The time is now. The people are ready,” Omo-Agege said.

Punch

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