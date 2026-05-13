How Ominimini Facilitates Release Of  Agbarho-Otor Youths Accused Of Setting Police Vehicle Ablaze

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LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mr. Itebu Emmanuel Oghenenyerhovwo has recalled how former DESOPAC Commissioner in Ughelli-North Local Government Area and House of Representative Aspirant under NDC in Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal constituency of Delta State, Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi successfully resolved a crisis in Agbarha-Otor community during Ekene festival in 2012 and facilitated the release of arrested youths accused of setting police vehicle ablaze.

Itebu who made the statement on his FaceBook page stated that Ominimini achieved the fit when he was DESOPADEC Commissioner, arguing that if Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi is a high-ranking government official today, he would likely utilize his influence to negotiate the release of the Okuama community leaders in Ughelli South Local Government Area who are presently languishing in military cell following a violent dispute that resulted in loss of lives.

While urging the people to rally behind the former DESOPADEC Commissioner in his quest to go to House of Representative, Itebu advised them to prioritize competence over party loyalty at this time by sending their best hands to represent them in government.

He maintained that Chief Dr. Ominimin Obiuwevbi has the capacity to represent the people in the House of Representatives Seat of Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency because he has the ability to negotiate effectively for his contingent beside having the requisite capacity and spirit.

Hear him, “FACT CHECK ME: If Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi Were to Hold Government Office.

“When Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi served as a commissioner on the board of DESOPADEC, a notable incident occurred in Agbarha-Otor during and after the kingdom maiden Ekene festival in 2012. A police van was burnt to ashes, and several people were arrested. Many youths fled the scene, but thanks to Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi’s intervention. He mediated on behalf of the community and successfully resolved the issue. He purchased a new Hilux Van for the Nigeria Police Force, facilitated the release of the arrested youths who were reunited with their families.

“If Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi were a high-ranking government official today, he would likely utilize his influence to negotiate the release of the Okuama community members in Ughelli South Local Government Area, who were arrested following a violent dispute that resulted in loss of lives. He has the ability to negotiate effectively for his contingent beside having the requisite capacity and spirit.

“Our people should prioritize competence over party loyalty at this time by looking beyond partisan lines. Let us send our best hands to represent us in government. Chief Dr Ominimini Obiuwevbi is fit for the House of Representatives Seat, Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency. I am Itebu Emmanuel Oghenenyerhovwo.”

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