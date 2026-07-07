Delta Court Jails 54-Year-Old Man For Defiling 4-Year Old Stepdaughter

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LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Delta State High Court sitting in Isiokolo, Ethiope-East Local Government Area has sent 54-year-old man, Samson Nagboje, to 20 years in prison for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of his four-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld).

The Court presided over by Hon. Justice O. Aforkeya handed down the conviction in a judgment delivered after finding the defendant guilty of the offence.

The Prosecution was led by an Assistant Director in the Delta State Ministry of Justice, Miss Phoebian Onomakpome.

She noted that the offence occurred on May 14, 2020, at Eloh Compound, Ovu, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

?The prosecution counsel told the court that Nagboje unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his stepdaughter, an offence contrary to the laws of Delta State.

?Following the incident, the defendant was arrested by the police and arraigned before the court on June 8, 2020.

After the conclusion of the trial, Justice Aforkeya found him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment.

DailyPost

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