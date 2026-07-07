Delta CP Reduces Ranks Of Policemen Captured In Viral Video Receiving Money From Motorists Through POS

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LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, has upheld the findings of the orderly room trial of Inspector Augustine Jeremiah and Corporal Miracle Ehirim of ‘C’ Division, Asaba, who were captured in a viral video receiving money from a motorist through a Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal within the station on 13 January 2026.

The officers were found guilty of Disobedience to Lawful Order, Extortion and Discreditable Conduct, contrary to the provisions of the Police Act, 2020 (LFN). The Commissioner of Police consequently upheld their punishment of reduction in rank, with Inspector Augustine Jeremiah reduced to Sergeant and Corporal Miracle Ehirim reduced to Constable.

CP Yemi Oyeniyi reiterated the Inspector-General of Police’s zero-tolerance policy on extortion and professional misconduct, stressing that IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc (+), NPM, unequivocally prohibits the use of Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals and other electronic payment platforms within Police stations and formations. He warned that no officer is authorized to demand or receive money from members of the public under any guise, adding that any officer found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary action.

The Commissioner urged officers and men of the Command to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and respect for the rights of citizens. He noted that the disciplinary action should serve as a deterrent and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to discipline, accountability and public trust. He also encouraged members of the public to continue reporting cases of police misconduct through the Complaint Response Unit on 09155570008 and 09011112311.

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