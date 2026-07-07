Oborevwori Celebrates James Manager At 66, Hails Legacy Of Service

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LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated former Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator James Ebiowou Manager, CON, on his 66th birthday.

He described him as a distinguished statesman whose decades of public service have contributed significantly to the growth of Delta State and Nigeria.

In a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori praised Manager for his enduring commitment to democratic governance, peace and the advancement of the people.

The Governor said the former lawmaker had, over the years, distinguished himself through a remarkable political career anchored on experience, loyalty, courage and dedication to public service.

He noted that Manager’s contributions to the political and socio-economic development of Delta State, especially as a Senator remained noteworthy, adding that his leadership and wealth of experience had continued to inspire a younger generation of public office holders.

Oborevwori said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Senator James Ebiowou Manager, CON, on the joyous occasion of his 66th birth anniversary.

“Over the years, you have demonstrated an abiding commitment to public service and the development of our state and country. Your long and distinguished political journey reflects resilience, experience and dedication to the ideals of democracy.

“Your years in the Senate were marked by steadfast service and meaningful contributions to legislative governance and national development. Delta State remains proud of your accomplishments and the important role you have played in our democratic evolution.

“Your continued commitment to peace, unity and good governance remains deeply appreciated. As you mark 66 years, I pray that Almighty God grants you sound health, greater strength, wisdom and many more fulfilling years of service to humanity”.

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