Oborevwori Felicitates  Okowa At 67, Commends  Enduring Contributions To Delta

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LAGOS JULY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has joined family members, friends, political associates and well-wishers in celebrating his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON, as he marks his 67th birth anniversary.

Oborevwori in a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, paid tribute to the former Governor’s decades of public service, describing his political journey as one defined by God’s grace, commitment, experience and dedication to the advancement of Delta State and Nigeria.

The Governor said Okowa had built an impressive record of service across different levels of government, rising from Secretary of the defunct Ika Local Government Council, pioneer Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Council to Commissioner, Secretary to the State Government, Senator of the Federal Republic and, ultimately, Governor of Delta State for two consecutive terms.

According to Oborevwori, the former Governor’s extensive experience in governance and politics, coupled with his passion for development, had earned him a prominent place in the political history of the state.

He noted that Okowa’s eight years as Governor witnessed significant interventions across critical sectors, adding that his administration contributed to the development trajectory upon which the state continues to advance.

The Governor said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate our distinguished leader and former Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON, on the celebration of his 67th birth anniversary.

“Your journey through public service has been remarkable, reflecting years of sacrifice, resilience and commitment to the progress of our people. From the grassroots to the highest levels of state and national service, you have continued to demonstrate a profound understanding of governance and leadership.

“You remain a respected political leader and statesman whose experience, strategic insight and contributions to the growth of Delta State are deeply appreciated.

“Your tenure as Governor left important footprints in the development of our state, while your continuing commitment to peace, unity and progress remains worthy of commendation.”

Continuing, Oborevwori said; “As you celebrate this significant milestone, I join your family, friends, associates and admirers in thanking Almighty God for His faithfulness in your life.

“May He continue to bless you with sound health, renewed strength, wisdom, peace and many more fulfilling years of service to Delta State, Nigeria and humanity”.

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