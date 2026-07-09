Wanted Notorious Bandit Kingpin Arrested In Delta Forest Hideout After Gun Battle

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LAGOS JULY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Delta State Police Command alongside SafeCity Security Service has captured a wanted bandit, Abubakar Usman, in his hideout in the Ogwashi-Uku/Adonta Forest.

The suspect was reportedly captured after a gun duel between security agencies who had stormed the forest following the kidnap of one Mrs. Blessing Chiedu, a native of Umunede Kingdom, who was kidnapped on July 2, 2026, along the Ani-Ifekide Farm Road, Ubulu-Uku.

Confirming the development, human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, in a statement shared on X, said abductor of the victim had demanded a ransom of N100 million from her family.

He said immediately after receiving the information about the kidnap incident he escalated the matter, and the Delta State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Asaba, led by CSP Osakpolor, swung into action.

According to him, “using our Hydra Tech Surveillance System, a coordinated rescue operation was launched, and yesterday, Mrs. Blessing Chiedu, a native of Umunede, was successfully rescued alive and unharmed along the Ubulu-Unor/Ashama Road.

“Following her rescue, we immediately launched a manhunt for the fleeing kidnappers. The operation continued throughout the night until approximately 6:45a.m today, when our Surveillance system located the gang to their hideout in the Ogwashi-Uku/Adonta Forest.

“A gun battle ensued, during which our combined team overpowered the criminals. One of the most wanted suspects, Abubakar Usman, was successfully captured, while other members of the gang escaped into the forest with their firearms.

“Investigations reveal that Abubakar Usman and his gang have been responsible for several kidnapping operations across Igbodo, Umunede, and surrounding communities, where they have extorted millions of naira in ransom from innocent families.

“I sincerely appreciate His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori @RtHonSheriff, for providing the enabling environment that made this operation possible. I also thank the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, for his unwavering support and the officers and men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Asaba, for their professionalism. Thank you DSP Paul Xdot for doing this for our community.

“My appreciation also goes to the members of the Nigeria Forest Security Service Area Command Office, led by DC Admin Ebube Jegbefume; members of the Ubulu-Uku Anti-Cult Group; Ward 5B Councillor, Hon. Okocha Martins (Giant); Pastor Jude Chukwuweike Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Area, for his continuous support; and the Mayor of Orumba South LGA, Anambra State, Shadrack Azubuike, for his invaluable assistance during this operation.

“Our commitment to protecting lives and securing our communities remains unwavering. We will continue to work tirelessly alongside security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure that criminals have no hiding place”.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, was yet to make any public statement over the incident as at press time.

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