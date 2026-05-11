Infrastructural Projects: Oborevwori Pledges Continuous  Creation Of  More Jobs For Delta Youths

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LAGOS MAY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, pledged that his administration will continue to create more employment opportunities for youths in the state through ongoing infrastructural development projects and strategic partnerships with construction firms.

The governor made the pledge while addressing construction workers at the Julius Berger Nigeria Plc project site in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

Oborevwori said unemployment and economic hardship remain major challenges confronting many families, stressing that government must continue to initiate projects that improve livelihoods and provide opportunities for young people.

He said; “there are many challenges facing our people today, especially unemployment and economic hardship. Too many of our young people are giving up because opportunities are limited. That is why we must continue to create jobs, empower our youths, and ensure that development reaches every community.”

The governor noted that workers and contractors handling projects across the state are committed to contributing meaningfully to the development of their host communities, adding that genuine efforts toward progress deserve the support of the people.

He assured that his administration would continue to award more projects to Julius Berger as part of efforts to expand employment opportunities and accelerate infrastructural renewal across Warri, Effurun and other parts of the state.

Oborevwori disclosed that the reconstruction of the Effurun Roundabout to NPA axis had already been awarded to Julius Berger in fulfilment of his administration’s plan to revamp infrastructure within the Warri/Effurun metropolis.

The governor also commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reforms aimed at repositioning the nation’s economy, saying the policies had increased revenue available to state governments for projects and the prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

He urged workers and stakeholders to continue to support the Tinubu-led administration and candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 elections to sustain the delivery of democratic dividends to Nigerians.

Speaking further, Oborevwori said his administration was yet to inaugurate the completed Trans Warri-Ode Itsekiri Roads and Bridges project, noting that the inauguration would take place after the completion of the Ubeji-Ifie Road.

“We are determined to complete important projects across the state, including roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure. Some of these projects may not yet be completed, but work is ongoing, and when they are completed, the people will enjoy the full benefits,” he said.

The governor expressed appreciation to workers and supporters for their commitment to the development agenda of the state government, assuring that government would remain focused on projects and policies that directly impact lives of the people.

He also prayed for God’s protection over workers, residents and road users across the state, expressing optimism that the ongoing projects would become enduring testimonies of progress and development in Delta State.

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