Suspected Kidnapper Of  Two-Year-Old Child Concealed In A Sack Escapes  Lynching In Warri

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LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected kidnapper of two-year-old child, Fejiro Obaduemu escaped mob lynching after he was alleged caught with an abducted two-year-old child at Igbudu market in Warri, Delta State.

According to police report, Fejiro Obaduemu who resides at Idesor Street, Isi Layout, Warri, was intercepted by vigilant residents while carrying the child concealed inside a sack bag, thereby raising suspicion of child stealing.

Before the suspect could be mobbed, operatives of the QRS swiftly responded to the scene, rescued both the suspect and the child, and evacuated them to safety.

The suspect, who sustained injuries from the mob attack, was taken to the Police Clinic, Warri, for medical attention and subsequently taken into custody for investigation.

Further investigation conducted by the police led to the successful tracing of the child’s parents, and the child was formally reunited with the family in the presence of leaders of the Hausa community in Warri.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly confessed to being sent by an unidentified suspect in Warri to steal the child, adding that efforts are ongoing to arrest the said accomplice and unravel the wider network connected to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, assures residents that the Command remains committed to protecting children and combating all forms of human trafficking and related crimes. He urges members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities involving children to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08036684974

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