Omo-Agege Reacts To Oborevwori’s Claim  Of Not Being A Threat

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LAGOS MAY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy Senate President (DSP) Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has reacted to Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori’s claim of not being a threat.

Omo-Agege during an interview in Arise TV on Wednesday said if the Governor believe he was not a threat, he would have stay back in PDP instead of defecting to APC.

“They are scared of me. Because they know what I can do to Sheriff head to head in an open election. I have done it before and I will still do it again,” he stated.

Giving reasons why he is a threat to Oborevworo, the DSP recalled that in 2023 general election, Delta APC that he lead won two Senatorial seats out of three, while the Governor won none, adding that he would have won the Delta North Senatorial seat if Okowa and his group has not conspired to put his candidate, Nwaoboshi in jail during the election.

According to him, “In 2023 general election, the Delta APC that I lead won two senatorial seats out of the three. In Delta Central where the Governor and I came from, I won a total of 150,445 votes, while the governor managed to pull 100, 045 votes with difference of 15,040 votes. The is the difference that separated me and the Governor. ”

He argued further that in 2023 election his 240, 000 supporters who voted for me still remain intact till this day.

He explained that when the Delta PDP joined APC, there is an agreement of 60-40 sharing agreement made by the leaders of APC to be implemented across all the APC states, but Sheriff Oborevwori and his group decided that they would not do that.

“They came in and wiped out all the APC members they met on ground in the state. These are the people who fought for the President Tinubu during the 2023 Presidential election, while Sheriff and is group fought against the President. Despite that the administrative structure was taking by them, the people remain with me. The organic support of the people remain with me. In course of the primaries, I came back and consulted widely with the people. In the primaries out of the 85 wards, we won 84 wards. I came out with a total of 109, 000 votes to Ede Dafinone 7,000 votes. But as you know they used the state machinery to rob me,” he disclosed.

ing to question to question on who his loyalty rest on presently, Omo-Agege said as a member of NDC his loyalty lies with the NDC presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Hear him, ” Who is my Presidential candidate in 2027? Of course, its Peter Obi. If you ask if I have endorse Peter Obi for 2027, of course I have endorsed him. I am a political animal and very loyal politcal animal. Wherever I am, I display my loyalty. I supported the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari because he was my leader and I gave my all. When President Tinubu came on board we fought for him and supported him 100%. Likewise when I moved to NDC you can take it to the bank that my loyalty is to the party.”

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