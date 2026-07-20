Oborevwori Expresses Profound Grief Over Death Of  Veteran Delta Journalist, Dave Okpogadie

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LAGOS JULY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed profound grief over the death of veteran journalist and State Correspondent of News Direct, Comrade Dave Okpogadie, describing his passing as a huge loss to the journalism profession and Delta State.

Okpogadie died on Saturday after a courageous battle with jaw cancer that lasted for more than two years.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, the entire media community and his family.

The governor described the late Okpogadie as a consummate professional whose dedication, integrity and commitment to journalism earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and the wider society.

He noted that the late journalist’s courage, resilience and unwavering faith throughout his prolonged illness served as an inspiration to many who stood by him during his difficult journey.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed media veteran and asked God to grant his family, friends, colleagues and members of the NUJ Delta State Council the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

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