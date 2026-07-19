Omo-Agege Hails Peter Obi @65, Pledges Senate Partnership For ‘New Nigeria’

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LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, KSJI, Deputy President of the 9th Senate and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Senatorial Candidate for Delta Central, has felicitated with the party’s presidential flagbearer, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi, CON, on the occasion of his 65th birthday, describing him as a symbol of hope for a generation of Nigerians determined to see their country transformed.

In a congratulatory message issued to mark the milestone, Omo-Agege said he joined “millions of Nigerians at home and abroad, and the entire membership of the NDC” in celebrating Obi, whom he credited with a “transformative and record-setting” tenure as Governor of Anambra State, built on prudent financial management, savings, and institutional reforms that he said remain “a reference point for governance” in Nigeria today.

The former Deputy Senate President said Obi’s emergence as the NDC’s presidential candidate reflects the values the party stands for — integrity, competence, accountability, and service above self — at a time when Nigerians are demanding a break from what he called “the politics of waste, impunity, and exclusion.”

According to Omo-Agege, the NDC under Obi’s leadership offers Nigerians a credible alternative built on moving the country “from consumption to production, from dependence to self-sufficiency, from the politics of exclusion to the governance of inclusion,” with investments in education, healthcare, human capital, and security, alongside opportunities for the country’s young population.

Speaking on his own candidacy, Omo-Agege said he was “deeply and genuinely proud” to stand with Obi in what he described as a historic mission, noting that the NDC’s message has been embraced with enthusiasm across Delta Central and the wider South-South region. He said the people of the zone believe in Obi’s vision and his capacity to deliver a Nigeria that is “productive, secure, accountable, and fair.”

The Delta Central candidate pledged to bring his legislative experience to bear in the Senate, promising to ensure that Obi’s presidential promises translate into concrete legislation, appropriations, and institutional outcomes. “A New Nigeria requires a president with your vision and a Senate with the capacity to deliver it,” he said, adding that a Senator seasoned in the workings of the institution would be critical to actualizing an Obi presidency.

Omo-Agege described the 2027 election as “more than an election,” calling it a movement to reclaim Nigeria for Nigerians, restore confidence in public institutions, and demonstrate that the country can be governed with integrity and led with genuine care for its citizens. He expressed confidence that, with Obi leading the party, victory in 2027 was “not only possible — it is inevitable.”

The senator rounded off his message with prayers for Obi’s continued good health, long life, and wisdom, wishing him a year of “greater impact, greater reach, and greater victory” for the cause of a new Nigeria.

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