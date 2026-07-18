Ibru Story Book: An Account Of Pioneering Nigerian Business Family

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LAGOS JULY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Goodie Ibru, on Friday said the Ibru Family success is anchored on strong entrepreneurial spirit and having a good leader.

Goodie, who is the last surviving of the five Ibru brothers, said this ahead of the launch of The Ibru Story, An Account of a Pioneering Nigerian Business Family.

The Ibru Story, a sweeping, deeply researched book about one of Nigeria’s most influential business dynasties and the extraordinary individuals who shaped it, is authored by renowned journalist and biographer, Mike Awoyinfa.

The book will be launched on July 22, 2026, at Shell Zenith Bank Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, at 11a.m. The event will be chaired by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The new book reveals the details behind the rise of the Ibrus led by the towering legacy of Olorogun Michael Ibru – visionary entrepreneur, pioneer of Nigeria’s frozen fish industry and founder of the Ibru Organisation.

The Ibru Story traces how a family of five brothers and two sisters went from modest beginnings to national and international prominence. Through vivid interviews, first-hand testimonies and rich historical detail, Awoyinfa reconstructs the Ibru journey from multiple perspectives: family members, associates, friends and keen observers of Nigeria’s economic and political evolution.

The book explores enterprise, risk-taking, innovation, family unity, rivalry, politics, philanthropy, faith and the human costs of success. More than a family biography, The Ibru Story is a compelling study of indigenous entrepreneurship in a challenging environment. It offers timeless lessons on leadership, resilience, succession and nation-building.

Speaking at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Goodie, said: “This book has been long in coming and ought to have been written by my late eldest brother, Olorogun Michael Ibru of blessed memory.

As the last of the five brothers alive, I felt it was a family duty and a great historical responsibility on my part to commission the production of a detailed and authoritative account of the Ibru business family’s contribution to growth and development of the nascent enterprise culture in Nigeria.

“The Ibru Story, as the book is titled, is not only about the Ibru family and the business exploits; it is also about the spirit of enterprise and its instrumental role in wealth creation and taking people out of poverty. The Ibru business family from a humble beginning worked together as a team to within a few decades build a business organisation that created tens of thousands of jobs directly and indirectly, thus creating means of livelihood and a living wage for thousands of families nationwide and across our borders. It also empowered hundreds of business people, who with very little of their own capital became business owners and successful business people.”

He said that the narrative of The Ibru Story is that with very little capital, but with deep business insight, a venturesome spirit and teamwork, great business results that make a huge impact on lives, the nation’s economy and globally can be created.

“I want to commend The Ibru Story to a cross-section of readership, both local and international, to business people, budding entrepreneurs, business and economy students, members of the business and investment community generally and to a global audience.

On his advice for young entrepreneurs, he said: “Young entrepreneurs must be determined and have a strong passion; business is not easy so that they will not be discouraged if there is a problem along the way. There was a time I thought of throwing in the towel when we were building Sheraton, but I was encouraged and the hotel was built at the end of the day.

You will succeed but it’s a question of when. You must also have integrity. Your yes should be yes and your no must be no. You have to be hard working.

“We did a lot of hard work, but it was by the grace of God because there was a time I thought I would lose my capital because the risk was very high.

“The greatest challenge is capital and with capital, comes risk. The best way to raise capital is among your friends and family members. Aliko Dangote got his first capital from his family. Fola Adeola got capital from 50 of his friends when he wanted to set up his bank.

“People will start giving you credit when you start building trust. If what you built collapse, start all over again; don’t commit suicide.”

Speaking also, Chairman, Organising Committee, The Ibru Story Book Launch, Paul Igbinoba, said: “The Ibru Story is an essential read for students of business, history, entrepreneurs, policymakers and anyone interested in the forces that shaped modern Nigeria.”

The reviewer of the book on the day will be renowned essayist, Professor Godini Gabriel Darah. The governors of Delta and Lagos states are expected to be the special guests of honour.

The Guardian-Nigeria

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