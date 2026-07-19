Odogwu Asaba: Why My Daughter Committed Suicide -Favour’s Father

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LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a report by VANGUARD on Saturday, July 18, 2026, Ese said his daughter took the poisonous substance secretly in their home after allegedly receiving threats from the man involved.

Ese said he was informed that Favour had been threatened and warned not to reveal what allegedly happened to her. He claimed that the threats continued through phone calls, which made the situation difficult for his daughter.

He said after discovering that Favour had taken poison, the family immediately rushed her to a private clinic in Agbarho for medical attention. However, due to the seriousness of her condition, she was later moved to other hospitals in an attempt to save her life.

Ese explained that his daughter was taken through five different hospitals, but despite the efforts made by the family and medical workers, she eventually died.

Here’s what he said,

“My daughter took the poison in my house unknown to anyone. I heard it was because of the threats from the man to kill her, that the man was threatening her not to disclose what happened. I heard he kept threatening her on the phone.”

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