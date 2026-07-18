Shock In Delta Community Over Alleged Murder Of Newlywed Woman

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LAGOS JULY 18TH(URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, have been left in shock following the killing of Mrs. Esther Adaigbe, a newly married woman who was attacked while on her way to attend an early morning Mass.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, July 13, 2026, with the victim’s lifeless body later discovered along the Agbor axis of the Benin–Asaba Expressway. She reportedly sustained a fatal stab wound to the neck.

The murder came barely one month after her wedding, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking for her family, friends and members of the community. Her husband is reportedly based abroad.

Although initial reports suggested the attack may have been a robbery, preliminary findings indicate otherwise, as the deceased’s motorcycle and mobile phones were recovered inside her residence. This has left the motive for the killing unclear.

The Delta State Police Command, through the Agbor Division, has commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

Friends and acquaintances have described the late Adaigbe as a peaceful, hardworking and friendly young woman whose untimely death has left a deep void in the community.

The incident has also renewed concerns over the safety of residents who commute in the early hours for worship, work and other lawful activities. Community members have called on security agencies to intensify surveillance and ensure the perpetrators are swiftly arrested and brought to justice.

Asaba Metro

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