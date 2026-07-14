Oborevwori Felicitates Nduka Obaigbena At 67, Hails Media Icon’s Enduring Legacy

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated renowned media entrepreneur and Chairman of THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE News, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CON, on the occasion of his 67th birth anniversary, describing him as one of Africa’s most influential figures in contemporary journalism.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Tuesday, the governor commended Obaigbena for his exceptional contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s media industry and his unwavering commitment to promoting credible journalism over the decades.

Oborevwori noted that the Delta-born publisher has distinguished himself as an innovative media executive whose vision transformed newspaper publishing and television broadcasting, while setting new standards of excellence in the profession.

He said Obaigbena’s leadership of THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE News has strengthened democratic values, expanded public discourse, and projected Nigeria’s voice on the global media stage.

The governor also acknowledged the celebrant’s tenure as President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), describing it as a period marked by strong advocacy for press freedom, professionalism, and the advancement of the media industry.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate our distinguished son and brother, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CON, as he marks his 67th birthday.

“Your remarkable achievements in media entrepreneurship and your enduring contributions to journalism have earned you respect both within Nigeria and internationally. Through your visionary leadership, you have built enduring media institutions that continue to shape public opinion, deepen democratic engagement, and inspire a new generation of media professionals.

“We are proud of your accomplishments and the positive image you have brought to Delta State and Nigeria through your outstanding career,” the governor stated.

Oborevwori prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the media icon, wishing him good health, renewed strength, and many more years of impactful service to the media profession, the nation, and humanity.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn