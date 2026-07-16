NCAA Suspends Pilots,  Flight Crew, Grounds Jet Involved In Asaba Road-Landing Incident

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has sanctioned the flight crew involved in the recent Asaba airport incident, suspending the pilots from operating in Nigerian airspace. The authority also grounded the aircraft involved and suspended its permit to fly pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

The Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo disclosed this on the sidelines of the Airport Business Summit in Lagos.

He confirmed that the aircraft involved in the incident had been grounded and its permit to fly suspended.

Recall that a chartered jet landed on a road under construction near the Asaba Airport in Delta State last month. The incident sparked concern within the aviation industry, with stakeholders calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusual landing.

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau commenced an investigation into the incident shortly after it occurred.

According to Najomo, although the NSIB carried out the initial safety investigation, the regulatory aspect of the case has now been transferred to the NCAA, which has commenced its own independent investigation.

He further disclosed that the Department of State Services had joined the ongoing probe.

The NCAA boss, who said he has over 45 years of flying experience, described the incident as highly unusual, expressing disbelief that an aircraft could mistake a road for a runway.

Najomo said, “The investigation is still ongoing. The NSIB has handed the investigation to us, the NCAA, and we are conducting our own inquiry. As we speak, the aircraft has been grounded, the Permit to Fly has been suspended, and the pilots have also been suspended pending the outcome of our investigation. As a pilot with 45 years of experience, I will not see a road and land on it.

“We are also looking at other possible motives. The DSS has become involved and is carrying out its own investigation too. Until the report is released, that remains the position.”

Speaking at the Airport Business Summit, Najomo described the event as an important platform for stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues affecting the aviation industry.

He assured operators that the NCAA would thoroughly examine concerns over monopoly and anti-competitive practices within the sector, stressing that the regulator remains committed to fostering a level playing field.

He said, “We will carefully look into complaints relating to monopoly and anti-competitive practices. Our responsibility is to ensure fair competition, keep airlines commercially viable, protect passengers’ interests and ensure that charges within the industry remain reasonable.”

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn