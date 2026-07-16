Delta Content Creator ‘Odogwu Of Asaba’ In Police Net Over Alleged Rape Of 20-Year-Old Lady Who Later Die

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LAGOS JULY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested Ifeanyi Ogbonna, male, aged 40, also populary known as “Odogwu of Asaba,” in connection with the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman, who later died.

Press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday said his arrest followed a petition received by the Command alleging that on 1st June 2026, the deceased travelled to Asaba at the invitation of the suspect, who had offered to train her in content creation, a programme he reportedly promoted through his social media platform.

The statement disclosed that upon arrival, the suspect allegedly took her to a hotel, where he allegedly raped her and subjected her to physical violence.

“Upon her arrival in Asaba, the suspect allegedly took her to a hotel, where he allegedly raped her and subjected her to physical violence. She later returned home visibly distressed and disclosed the incident to her parents

“In the aftermath of the alleged assault, the deceased made a video recording in which she recounted her experience and the emotional distress she suffered following the incident. She subsequently commited suicide by ingesting a toxic substance and later died despite efforts to save her life.

“Upon receipt of the petition, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi directed the Area Command Effurun to carry out an immediate and thorough investigation into the allegations.

“Acting on the directive, operatives of the Command swiftly commenced investigation, leading to the arrest of Ifeanyi Ogbonna, also known as “Odogwu of Asaba.”, the statement revealed adding that during preliminary investigation, the suspect reportedly made useful statements to the Police, while further investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, has assured the family of the deceased and the public that the case will be thoroughly investigated and that no aspect of the allegations will be overlooked.

He further reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring that the investigation is conducted professionally and that appropriate legal action would be taken in accordance with the law.

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