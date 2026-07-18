Delta Police Crackdown On Cultists, Arrest 8 In Sapele, 4 In Ika North, Recover Arms, Ammunition

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LAGOS JULY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta State police has arrested twelve cultists, recover arms and ammunitions in a crackdown on activities of cultists and related crime in the state.

Information from Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe revealed that on 17 July 2026 at about 0200hrs, operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), acting on credible intelligence, raided a suspected criminal hideout at Amukpe, Sapele Local Government Area, where they arrested Lucky Naset, Ochuko Midwest, Samuel Oghene, Michael Mmadu , Dennis Philip, Goodluck Onujenya, Ovie Royal and Divine Otemu all suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity.

“A thorough search of the hideout led to the recovery of three locally fabricated pistols, six live cartridges, eight rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, two axes, two suspected cannabis grinders, one bottle containing a suspected illicit substance, and other incriminating exhibits,” Edafe disclosed, adding that preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects are linked to cult-related activities within the Sapele axis.

He said investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate and recover additional weapons.

The Delta police mouth piece further revealed that in a separate operation on the same day at about 1130hrs, operatives arrested Ifeanyi Emeka, Hope Sunday,, Francis Onyechiwalla, and Chinedu Joseph in connection with the alleged attack on a male victim (name withheld) from Illabor Community, Ika North East Local Government Area, with a cut-to-size gun.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspects allegedly confessed to being members of the Eiye Confraternity. suspects are in custody while investigation continues to determine their involvement in other cult-related crimes and apprehend other members of the group,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi commended the operatives for the successful operations and reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal gangs and cult groups across the State.

He urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to the Police, assuring residents that the command will sustain intelligence-led operations to ensure the safety and security of all.

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