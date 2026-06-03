APC Left Me, I Didn’t Leave – Omo-Agege, Says He Endorses Peter Obi For 2027

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LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said he did not leave the All Progressives Congress, APC, insisting instead that the party left him and his supporters in Delta State.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Omo-Agege said the APC abandoned him along with over 240,000 of his supporters in the state.

He also defended some of the economic policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the flotation of the naira, describing them as necessary reforms he continues to support.

Omo-Agege noted that the same policy direction hhad also been supported in the past by the former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He, however, said his political position has not changed, adding that he believes the policies would be better implemented under his current political platform.

He said: “I never left the APC, the APC left me and left my over 240,000 supporters in Delta State.

“Now, when Mr President came up with some of these economic policies, most especially this policy dealing with the Naira flotation, dealing with the subsidy removal. Now, these were policies I supported, and policies I continue to support, but let me tell you this.

“Even though these were policies that were espoused by Mr President, which policies I support, this same policy was also supported by Peter Obi.

“The question becomes, have I changed my opinion about this? No, I have not.

“I just believe that under the new platform that I’ve gone to, these policies will continue, and the people, the majority of Nigerians who have issues with that policy, will feel more confident because they are more comfortable and trust Peter Obi that he will be able to make these policies even work more than Mr President could have done.

“The policies are not bad policies. I supported them the under President Bola Tinubu and I continue to support it.”

Responding to question on who is his Presidential candidate in 2027, Omo-Agege said, “Who is my Presidential candidate in 2027? Of course its Peter Obi. If you ask if I have endorse Peter Obi for 2027, of course I have endorsed him. I am a politcal animal and very loyal politcal animal. Wherever I am, I display my loyalty. I supported the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari because he was my leader and I gave my all. When President Tinubu came on board we fought for him and supported him 100%. Like wise when I moved to NDC you can take it to the bank that my loyalty to the party”

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