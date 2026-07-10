Press Secretary To Delta State Gov. Celebrates Erudite Journalist, Emmanuel Enebeli, At 60

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LAGOS JULY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State, Sir Festus Ahon, has congratulated veteran journalist and Chairman of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

In a congratulatory message, Ahon described Enebeli, who is also the State Secretary of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), as an erudite journalist, accomplished public relations professional and respected media leader whose contributions to journalism and strategic communication have remained remarkable over the years.

He noted that Enebeli, Chief Executive Officer of Bel Media Consult Limited and Publisher of Ndokwa Reporters, had consistently deployed his professional platforms to promote responsible journalism, good governance, accountability and sustainable development in Nigeria, Delta State and Ndokwa Nation.

Ahon commended the veteran journalist for his commitment to ethical journalism, professional excellence and the growth of online publishing in Delta State, stressing that his leadership of DOPF had contributed significantly to strengthening professionalism and credibility in the digital media space.

“Mr Emmanuel Enebeli has distinguished himself as a consummate journalist, public relations practitioner and media entrepreneur whose passion for excellence and responsible communication continues to inspire many within and outside the profession.

“Through his various professional engagements and media platforms, he has remained a strong advocate of good governance, development and the advancement of his people, particularly Ndokwa Nation,” Ahon said.

The Governor’s spokesman wished Enebeli continued good health, greater accomplishments and many more years of impactful service to journalism, public relations and humanity.

He said: “On behalf of my family and associates, I warmly congratulate Mr Emmanuel Enebeli on his diamond jubilee. As he celebrates this remarkable milestone, I pray that God Almighty grants him sound health, renewed strength, wisdom and many more fulfilling years of service to society”.

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