Wanted Bandit Leader Arrested In Delta Forest Says,‘We Work For Abuja Alhaji’

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LAGOS JUNE 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The alleged bandit kingpin arrested in a forest in Delta State, Abubakar Usman, has claimed that he and other members of his gang rear cattle for an Alhaji based in Abuja.

DAILY POST recalls that operatives of the Delta State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, in collaboration with the SafeCity Security Service, arrested the suspect on Wednesday during an operation at his hideout in the Ogwashi-Uku/Adonta Forest.

Usman was apprehended after an exchange of gunfire between security operatives and the suspected kidnappers.

The operation followed the abduction of one Mrs Blessing Chiedu, a native of Umunede Kingdom, who was kidnapped on July 2, 2026, along the Ani-Ifekide Farm Road in Ubulu-Uku.

Confirming the incident, human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu, in a statement posted on X, said the kidnappers had demanded a N100 million ransom from the victim’s family.

A video circulating on social media showed Gwamnishu interviewing the suspect after his arrest.

During the interview, Usman said he travelled from Niger State, his state of origin, to Delta, where he met two other members of the gang.

He alleged that the group received about N5 million in ransom from one of their victims.

“We are three in number. I’m from Niger State. We were using a pump-action gun.

“The Alhaji we are working for is in Abuja, but I don’t know exactly where he lives,” the suspect said.

DailyPost

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