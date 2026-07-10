Floodwater  Sweeps Away ‘Okada’ Rider In Delta Community

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LAGOS JULY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)- A commercial motorcyclist has died after he was swept away by floodwaters in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night around Imudia Street following a torrential rainfall that lasted from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to sources, the rider had parked his motorcycle near a concrete drainage channel and taken shelter in a nearby makeshift shop as the rain intensified.

The motorcycle was later swept into the fast-flowing drainage by the floodwaters. In an attempt to retrieve it, the rider reportedly entered the water but was also swept away.

Residents said his body was later recovered, bringing the incident to a tragic end.

The heavy rainfall reportedly caused widespread flooding in the area, with drains overflowing and strong currents flowing through several streets.

Vanguard

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