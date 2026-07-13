Activist Warns Of Bandits Disguising As Herders Roaming In Delta Forest Despite Arrest Of Notorious Bandit

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LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who facilitated the arrest of notorious wanted bandit, Abubakar Usman, in conjunction with operatives of Delta State Police Command, has warned that other bandits are still in the forest.

Gwamnishu made this known in a post via X on Saturday, warning that other bandits disguised themselves as herders.

He said Abubakar has been captured but the work still continues, warning that members of his gang are still in Delta forest fully armed.

“While the arrest of Abubakar Usman is a significant breakthrough, members of his gang are still at large.

“Intelligence suggests they remain armed with guns and ammunition and may attempt to regroup and plan further kidnapping activities.

“Residents of Ogwashi-Uku, Ubulu-Unor, Ubulu-Uku, Igbodo, Ute-Ogbeje, and Obior are advised to remain vigilant and security conscious.

“The remaining gang members disguised themselves as cow herders. They move with cows.

“If you notice any suspicious movement or unusual activity, promptly report it to the nearest security agency. Public vigilance and timely information are essential in keeping our communities safe,” he said.

DailyPost

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