Delta Govt Reiterates Threat To Prosecute Illegal Revenue Collectors Engage In Blocking Roads, Highways

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LAGOS JUNE 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Internal Revenue Service, (DSIRS), has threatened to prosecute individuals and groups engage in roadblocks and revenue collection on roads and highways across Delta state.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the Executive Chairman of DSIRS, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, reiterated that the ban on such remains in force.

He expressed concern over the continued blockage of roads and highways by unauthorized persons who exploit members of the public under the guise of collecting revenue on behalf of the state government.

He also clarified that DSIRS has not appointed, approved, or renewed the engagement of any road tax consultants, agents, or private revenue collectors for the 2026 fiscal year.

According to him, “Unauthorized individuals, unions, associations, and even agents of local government councils, sometimes acting in collusion with unscrupulous police officers, have continued to mount illegal roadblocks, erect toll barriers, and harass motorists under the guise of collecting revenue, emblems, or levies on public highways across the state. Such persons shall henceforth face the full wrath of the law.”

The DSIRS chairman stressed that the collection of taxes, levies, or revenues on public roads is prohibited under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, NTAA, 2025, the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Act,Comments

Ighrakpata emphasized that no ministry, department, or agency, MDA, local government council, association, or group has the authority to stop vehicles or impede the movement of persons and goods for revenue collection purposes anywhere in Delta State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, DSIRS has not appointed any haulage or road tax consultants for the 2026 fiscal year. Any individual or corporate body parading itself as a consultant or revenue agent of the service is doing so fraudulently and should be arrested and prosecuted,” he stated.

Ighrakpata explained that all issues relating to tax administration, consultancy engagements, and operational structures have been frozen pending the enactment and official release of the proposed Delta State Revenue Law 2026.

The chairman, therefore, advised members of the public, corporate organizations, and local government authorities not to transact any revenue-related business with unauthorized individuals claiming to represent the service.

Ighrakpata further reiterated that all legitimate taxes and levies payable to the Delta state government must be remitted directly into designated government bank accounts through approved electronic payment channels.

The DSIRS boss called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to arrest and investigate anyone found operating illegal checkpoints, demanding road levies, or falsely claiming consultancy status for revenue collection.

“Security agencies are respectfully requested to arrest, detain, and thoroughly investigate any individual or group found blocking highways, demanding road levies, or claiming unauthorized consultancy status to extort taxpayers,” he said.

Ighrakpata added that the service remains committed to prosecuting offenders and urged the judiciary to ensure that suspects are promptly arraigned before courts of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrent to others.

He appealed to residents and road users to report any illegal checkpoint, extortion attempt, or suspicious tax consultancy claim to the nearest law enforcement agency or directly to the DSIRS headquarters in Warri.

The IRS Boss reaffirmed the service’s commitment to transparency, compliance with national fiscal regulations, and the protection of Delta State’s business-enabling environment from unlawful disruptions.

“DSIRS remains firmly committed to transparency, compliance with national fiscal frameworks, and protecting Delta State’s business-enabling environment from unlawful disruptions,” the statement added.

DailyPost

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