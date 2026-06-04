2021:Why Peter Obi Cannot Win Delta State-Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed confidence that the voting pattern that saw former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, win Delta State in the 2023 election will not be repeated in 2027.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Oborevwori attributed Obi’s performance in the state to support from the Christian community and non-indigenous residents, particularly members of the Igbo community.

The governor said his administration has strengthened its relationship with the Igbo community in the state and expressed confidence that they would support the All Progressives Congress, APC, in future elections.

According to him, the Igbo community did not vote against him during the governorship election and has continued to work with his administration in the interest of the state.

Oborevwori also said religious leaders who supported his political move to the APC had prayed for the success of the decision and would continue to support the party ahead of future elections.

He maintained that the factors that contributed to Obi’s victory in Delta during the 2023 presidential election have been addressed, adding that he does not expect a similar outcome in 2027.

The governor said he remains confident that the APC will secure widespread support across the state in the next general election.

He said: “First and foremost, the Igbo community in Delta State that did that in 2023 they never did it during my election, and we are on the same page.

“I’ve told them vote party this time. They will not vote candidates, they will vote party because of the love they have for me.

I have that confidence they will vote the APC.

“There are two factors that happen the other time, the Christian community and the Igbo, the non indigenous, but I’ve been able to manage them. The Igbo and I are working together for the interest of the state.

“I also believe that what happened that time would not happen again.

This is because the religious leaders, before I move into the APC, we notified them for them to pray for us. So you cannot pray and curse. They have prayed.

“So when the time come for election, I will still go back to them, say, “fathers of faith, when I moved the other time, you prayed for us. So for us to succeed, pray again for us to be victorious. So that’s the thing.”

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn