Oborevwori Charges Newly Sworn-In 11 Permanent Secretaries On Integrity, Accountability  

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LAGOS MAY 14TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service to uphold professionalism, integrity, and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, the governor said the appointments were made to fill existing vacancies in the service and were based strictly on merit, seniority, professionalism, and records of service in their respective ministries.

Oborevwori stated that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were selected from a pool of competent candidates and noted that every local government area in Delta State now has a Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

According to him, the development reflects his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and fairness in public service appointments.

He explained that the appointments were also in line with Section 208(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which provides that such appointments should reflect the diversity of the people within the state and promote a sense of belonging.

The governor assured that as more vacancies emerge, qualified officers would continue to be appointed based on competence, ethical conduct, integrity, and professionalism.

Oborevwori also disclosed that his administration recently approved the promotion of several deserving officers, describing the move as part of efforts to strengthen the welfare and career progression of civil servants across the state.

Addressing the newly sworn-in officials, the governor described their elevation as a reward for years of hard work, perseverance, sacrifice, and dedication to duty.

He, however, cautioned them against seeing the appointments as a point of arrival, stressing that the new responsibilities demand greater accountability, leadership, and commitment to service delivery.

“The reward for hard work is more work,” he said, urging them to continue to exhibit discipline, integrity, dynamism, and dedication in the discharge of their duties.

He warned that Permanent Secretaries, as accounting officers of their ministries, would be held responsible for lapses in service delivery.

Oborevwori urged them to work closely with commissioners by providing sound advice, institutional support, and guidance to ensure smooth administration and effective implementation of government programmes.

The governor reaffirmed the importance of the civil service, describing it as the engine room of government and public administration.

He announced a new policy direction stipulating that any officer to be appointed as Head of Service must have spent a minimum of six months in the Office of the Head of Service as a Permanent Secretary.

According to him, the policy is aimed at ensuring proper understanding of administrative procedures, processes, and human resource management within the state civil service.

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries are; Dr. Yinkore Paul, Dr. Okwunze Chukwuemeka, Amadubogha Peters, Nkenchor Onyeisi, Akambe Henry, Engr. Aghagba Solomon, Ogbugo Victor Chike, Ighoyota Rocky, Itawansa Augustine, Onobraekpeyan Edwin, and Nkemachor Lucky.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Dr. Paul Yinkore thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the appointments and pledged their commitment to supporting the administration’s Renewed Hope for More Agenda.

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