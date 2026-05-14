Delta APC Screening Committee Disqualifies 36 Aspirants Over Irregularities (SEE LIST)

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LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has disqualified 36 aspirants seeking to contest the party’s House of Assembly primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The screening committee, which sat on May 10 and 11 at the party secretariat in Asaba, cleared 46 aspirants while screening out 36 others over alleged irregularities ranging from bribery attempts to document inconsistencies and zoning violations.

The outcome was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Dr Uche Uzorchukwu, and the secretary, Dr Chiedozie Nwafor, on Tuesday.

According to the committee, a total of 82 aspirants participated in the exercise.

The committee listed reasons for the disqualification to include alleged inducement and attempted bribery of committee members, submission of unsworn affidavits, failure to present voter cards and party membership slips, conflicting dates of birth, and irregularities in nomination documents.

Other reasons include failure of nominators to confirm payment of membership dues, inconsistencies in names appearing on submitted documents, non-adherence to zoning arrangements in constituencies, and failure by some aspirants to resign from political appointments in line with provisions of the Electoral Act.

The committee also cited invalid and multiple affidavits which allegedly failed to disclose material particulars relating to certificates submitted by some aspirants.

Among notable aspirants disqualified were the member representing Oshimili North Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Frank Esenwah; former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Prof Amos Utuama’s son, Festus Utuama, who however scaled through in Ughelli South; and several aspirants from Aniocha North, Ethiope West, Warri North and Sapele constituencies.

Other disqualified aspirants include Abanjo Lucky (Ethiope West), Agbodo Joshua Ovie (Ika South), Akponofuo Pemu Festus (Sapele), Akpodiete Edoja Rufus (Ughelli North II), Andrew Omagbemi Igban (Warri South West), Augustine Atiti (Aniocha North), Bernard Odior (Isoko North), Dogi Godspower (Ethiope West), Dr Vincent Ugbeiaje (Aniocha North), Ekpebide Isaiah Goodluck (Warri South West), Emeka Nwobi (Aniocha North), Emmanuel Sinebe (Patani), Emuoboh Gbagi (Ughelli South), Esenwah Frank (Oshimili North), and Gabriel Nwajei (Aniocha North), among others.

However, aspirants such as Marilyn Okowa-Daramola (Ika North East), James Augoye (Okpe), Emomotimi Guwor (Warri South West), Innocent Esewezie (Oshimili North), Bridget Anyafulu (Oshimili South), and Moses Ogodo (Sapele) were cleared by the committee.

The committee stated that the screening was conducted in accordance with the APC constitution, guidelines and provisions of the Electoral Act.

It added that aspirants dissatisfied with the outcome were free to approach the party’s screening appeal committee.

“The screening committee in the exercise of her powers acted in accordance with APC guidelines, constitution of the party and Electoral Act,” the statement by the screening committee reads.

However, the outcome of the screening has generated tension in some constituencies, particularly areas where prominent aspirants were screened out.

Party sources told our correspondent on Wednesday that some affected aspirants were already consulting political leaders and legal advisers over possible appeals.

A senior party member, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, disclosed that several petitions were being prepared for submission to the appeal panel.

According to the source, some aspirants are alleging procedural irregularities, deliberate exclusion, inconsistencies in the screening process and manipulation by political interests within the party.

“There are aspirants who believe they were unfairly treated. Some are already mobilising documents to challenge the decision at the appeal stage,” the source said.

Another party source disclosed that reconciliation efforts had commenced in some constituencies to prevent aggrieved aspirants and their supporters from engaging in anti-party activities ahead of the primaries.

Efforts to get official reactions from some affected aspirants were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Punch

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