Oborevwori Appoints Adolor Delta State Coordinator of Made in Nigeria Project

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LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has appointed Dr. Godwin Adolor, FCIB, as the Delta State Coordinator of the Made in Nigeria Project, a federal initiative domiciled in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Dr. Adolor, who also serves as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Micro, Small & Medium Development Agency(DEMSMEDA). The Made in Nigeria Project was officially inaugurated alongside coordinators from the 36 states of the federation during a ceremony held at the Government House in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The inauguration was conducted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, while the event was declared opened by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

The Made in Nigeria Project is aimed at promoting locally manufactured goods and services, encouraging indigenous production, and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s economy through increased patronage of homegrown products.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, Dr. Adolor expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that he would work diligently with relevant stakeholders to advance the objectives of the project in Delta State and contribute to national economic development.

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