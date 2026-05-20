Delta: Indigenes Of Isoko Community Protest Alleged Illegal Collection Of ‘Deve’ Fees By Monarch’s Son

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LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peaceful protesters in Enhwe Community, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, have said they are not in support of the blockade of Urri Road and the alleged illegal collection of levy from a businessman, Victor Wayles Egukhawhore, purportedly by the son of the traditional ruler of Enhwe Kingdom.

The protesters, including Enhwe community’s elders, women and youth, led by the Secretary of the Elders’ Council, Michael Akpakpa, entirely condemned the act by the monarch’s son and the denial that the arrest of the King.

Their protest placards read, “Prince Larry Eduvie Efekodha is not representing Enhwe,” “Enhwe does not belong to Efekodha family,” “Prince Larry Eduvie Efekodha you are too greedy,” “Efekodha Children should let Enhwe breath,” “High Chief Victor Wayles Egukhawhore has done well for us,” and “High Chief Victor Wayles Egukhawhore is our beloved son”.

The forceful collection of development fees (popularly called deve) is specifically prohibited under the Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection Law, 2018.

Under this law, it is a crime for community leaders, youth groups, or individuals to demand or forcefully collect any levy, fee, or rates (such as 10% land sales fees) from property owners and developers.”

Speaking during the peaceful protest, Elder Michael Akpakpa stated that Enhwe community stands with High Chief Victor Wayles Egukhawhore, who has done well in the area of infrastructural development of the community.

Chief Oyibo Omare, spokesperson of the Elders Council, also emphasised that the community has no hand in the blockade of Urri-Enhwe road by Prince Larry Eduvie Efekodha and his cohorts, that the community is not a conquered territory of the Monarch’s children.

Mr Idisi Omoyibo and Mr Ememerakpo Amata, who are land owners in Urri-Enhwe road, confirmed to newsmen that they rented the upland as a sand dump site to High Chief Victor Wayles Egukhawhore, while the stream belongs to the community, not HRM Anthony Onomuefe Efekodha, Ejuzi 11.

A statement signed by President-General of the Enhwe Clan Development Association, Dr Emmanuel Okworigho and the Secretary General, Michael Omo-Odudu, explained that the alleged arrest of HRM Anthony Efekhoda, Ovie of Enhwe kingdom, was false and malicious.

The statement also read, “The Monarch is presently incapacitated and unable to come out publicly. Taking advantage of this, his son, Mr Larry Eduvie Efekhoda, has been usurping the powers and authority of the stool.

“The person arrested by security agencies was Mr Larry Eduvie Efekhoda for this act of usurpation, collecting money from companies working in the community, wanting to be the President-General of Enhwe. His Royal Majesty remains on the throne and has not been arrested”.

They noted that Enhwe community has a duly elected and recognised President-General, Dr Emmanuel Okworigho, who emerged in accordance with the Delta State Regulation of Community Development Association Law, 2021.

The President General, Dr Emmanuel Okworigho and his executive were issued a Certificate of Recognition by the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs, Community & Social Development, Asaba.

“The Ministry is the statutory authority for CDAs in Delta State. Any claim of an “interim President General” outside this process is illegal, null, and void”.

On the Alleged Arrest of Youth and Women Leaders, they said that the claim that the Youth Leader and Women Leader were arrested is false and misleading.

“The individuals in question are no longer the recognised youth leader and women’s leader of Enhwe Community. They were arrested alongside Mr Larry Eduvie Efekhoda for unlawfully blocking a viable community road, an act that disrupted public order. This has no connection to the legitimate leadership of the community.”

The community, however demand that Mr Akpobome Paul Emiyede and his group immediately retract these false statements and publish an unreserved apology in the same media outlets within 48 hours. Failure to comply will compel us to pursue civil and criminal action for defamation, impersonation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Daily Post

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