Delta Governor Salutes Waive At 60

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LAGOS MAY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Rev. Francis Waive, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, commended the cleric-turned-lawmaker for his contributions to public service and community development.

He also praised him for his role in facilitating the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area.

The governor described Waive as a committed leader whose service in ministry and politics had positively impacted lives across Delta State and beyond.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate my dear brother, and ebullient lawmaker, Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, as he clocks 60 years on May 21,” Oborevwori said.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for God’s continued guidance, good health and strength for the lawmaker as he marks the milestone age of 60 and continues his service to the nation.

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