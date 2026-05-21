Okada Rider Allegedly Kidnap 3-Year-Old Girl Entrusted On Him For Daily Transport To School, Collects N500k Ransom

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LAGOS MAY 21ST (NEWSRANGERS)-Operatives of Delta State Police Command Anti-Vice Squad (CAVS), Sector 2, Ughelli has successfully rescued a three-year-old kidnapped child and arrested a commercial motorcyclist, Kelvin Ogaga suspected to be in connection with her abduction.

His arrest followed a complaint received on 18th May 2026 from the father of the victim, who reported that his three-year-old daughter had been abducted by the suspect who was entrusted with taking the child on daily school runs.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly kidnapped the child and subsequently demanded ransom of Five hundred thousand naira (#500,000) from the family. After negotiations, the family paid the demanded ransom to secure the release of the child.

Thus, acting on credible technical intelligence, operatives stormed the suspect’s hideout in Ughelli, where he was arrested. Recovered from him were the sum of ?127,000, believed to be part of the ransom money, and other valuables allegedly purchased with proceeds of the crime, and the motorcycle used in committing the offence.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident said the suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

In another operation, the operatives of the Department of Operations’ Buffalo Team, while on routine patrol along the Power Line axis by Bonsaac, sighted a suspicious male carrying a black bag.

On sighting the operatives, the suspect took to his heels. The patrol team immediately gave chase, but the suspect escaped and abandoned the bag while fleeing. A search conducted on the bag led to the recovery of one Beretta pistol and one iPhone.

Edafe disclosed that efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect and unravel the circumstances surrounding the recovery.

Furthermore in a separate operation, operatives of Ozoro Division, while on township patrol along Omovutotu Street, Ozoro, intercepted one suspect identified as Michael Monday, who attempted to flee upon sighting the police patrol team. A search conducted on a black handbag in his possession led to the recovery of one locally made cut-to-size single-barrelled gun and one cartridge.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly belongs to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, also known as “Aro Bagger.” The suspect is currently in custody, and investigation is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Yemi Oyeniyi commended the operatives for their swift response and reiterated the Command’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents across the state.

The CP also reiterated the importance of stop and search duty as a form of proactive policing which has resulted to the recovery of the two firearms. He also urges members of the public to report any suspicious persons or movement within their environment to the Police without delay.

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