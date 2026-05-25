Delta: Gunmen Shot Dead  Offshore Worker  Amid Rival Cult War In Warri

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LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen suspected to be cult members have shot dead a man identified as Sunday Okoro along Urhobo Road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the attack was a suspected reprisal linked to the longstanding rivalry between the Vikings confraternity and the Eiye cult group, also known as the Air Lords or ACN.

Gunmen suspected to be cult members have shot dead a man identified as Sunday Okoro along Urhobo Road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the attack was a suspected reprisal linked to the longstanding rivalry between the Vikings confraternity and the Eiye cult group, also known as the Air Lords or ACN.

Community sources disclosed that the deceased was a prominent member of the Eiye confraternity.

Residents told SaharaReporters that Sunday, a married man with a child who worked offshore, had returned home from work on Friday before he was killed the following morning.

Eyewitnesses said he stepped out at about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday to meet friends in the area and stopped at a roadside shop to buy a drink when a tricycle conveying five young men arrived.

According to residents, the assailants called him aside, and he reportedly went with them willingly after identifying two members of the group.

“Nobody suspected anything because he knew two of them. It was when they moved slightly to a corner that the boys began to attack him,” an eyewitness said.

Witnesses said Sunday repeatedly called the names of two of the attackers while pleading for his life, but the assailants ignored him.

Women in the area reportedly knelt down, pleading with the armed men to spare his life, and described the victim as a generous man who assisted people regardless of cult affiliation, including members of rival groups.

Residents alleged that the attackers ensured he was dead before one of them shot him at close range and fled the scene in the waiting tricycle.

The killing has heightened tension in parts of Warri, with sources linking the incident to an earlier clash involving rival cult groups.

The spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Monday, adding that investigations were ongoing.

“Yes, the incident happened. Investigation is ongoing,” Edafe said.

SaharaReporters

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