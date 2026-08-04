Oborevwori Pours Encomium On Oyovbaire At 85

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LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated former Minister of Information and renowned political scientist, Professor Sam Oyovbaire, on his 85th birthday, describing him as an accomplished scholar, elder statesman and patriot whose contributions to nation-building have remained enduring.

Oborevwori in a statement issued on Tuesday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said Oyovbaire’s remarkable career in academia, public service and governance had earned him national respect and made him one of Delta State’s most distinguished sons.

He commended the octogenarian for his unwavering commitment to peace, democracy and good governance, noting that his leadership as Chairman of the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council has continued to foster unity and stability in the state.

Oborevwori also recalled Oyovbaire’s tenure as Minister of Information under the administration of former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, where he played a significant role in shaping government communication and public policy.

The governor noted that the professor’s vast experience and intellectual depth had remained invaluable to successive administrations in Delta State, adding that his contributions to political science, governance and public administration continue to inspire scholars, public office holders and younger generations.

“Professor Sam Oyovbaire is an exceptional scholar, accomplished administrator, respected statesman and leader whose life has been dedicated to the service of humanity,” Oborevwori said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Professor Sam Oyovbaire, a father-figure, lifter of men, and great Nigerian patriot on this remarkable milestone. It is my prayer that this new year will bring you as much joy, love, and hope as you spread to others with your reassuring attitude,” the governor added.

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