Oborevwori Orders Immediate Overhaul Of All Dilapidated Public Schools In Delta As Ibori, Backs, Tinubu, Others In 2027

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LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has directed the Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education to assess all dilapidated public primary and secondary schools across the state for immediate rehabilitation.

Oborevwori issued the directive on Friday at the inauguration of the newly completed Model Technical College, Oghareki, in Ethiope West Local Government Area.

“I have directed that all schools in Delta State that are in deplorable condition, whether primary or secondary, should be assessed for immediate rehabilitation,” he said.

The governor urged the relevant authorities to begin the scoping without delay, stressing his administration’s commitment to building an efficient and robust education system.

He said the State Executive Council had recently directed the education ministries to identify public schools requiring urgent intervention.

Oborevwori said maintaining more than 1,400 primary schools and 480 secondary schools across the state was a major responsibility requiring sustained investment and planning.

At the inauguration, the governor said the Model Technical College, Oghareki, demonstrated his administration’s commitment to equipping young people in Ethiope West and neighbouring communities with practical skills that would make them employable and economically independent.

He said the institution has state-of-the-art workshops, staff and student accommodation, and sports facilities and urged the management, staff and students to maintain the facilities for future generations.

He also disclosed that his administration would complete and inaugurate three additional model technical colleges at Irri in Isoko South, Kiagbodo in Burutu and Akugbene in Bomadi local government areas before December 2026.

Oborevwori announced a N50 million education support fund for Miss Ogheneovo Davina, a Junior Technical II student who addressed him extempore on behalf of her fellow students.

The governor cited progress in road infrastructure, education and healthcare, including developments at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, and the construction of four male and female hostels at Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, and Delta State College of Education, Mosogar.

He commended former Governor James Ibori for initiating development projects across the state and urged Deltans to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in the 2027 general elections.

In his remarks, Chief James Ibori thanked Governor Oborevwori for what he described as impressive development projects across the state, particularly in Urhobo land.

He also acknowledged former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, whose administration initiated the technical college project, and commended Oborevwori for completing it.

Ibori assured the governor of the support of the people of Oghara and Ethiope West in the 2027 elections, saying; “we have prayed for grace and wisdom to pilot the affairs of our great state”. The member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, praised the quality of the project and Oborevwori’s decision to complete it.

She said the large turnout at the inauguration would translate into electoral support for the governor in 2027 and commended him for uniting the party across different divides in the state.

Earlier, Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Council, Hon. Christian Onogba, described the inauguration as a landmark achievement and said the governor’s development initiatives and political realignment from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC had fostered unity across Delta State.

Speaking for the host communities, the Oghara monarch, HRM Noble Eshemitan, Orefe III, Uku Oghara Na Me, congratulated Oborevwori on the completion of the project.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Davina thanked the governor for his commitment to technical education and pledged that the students would use the facilities to acquire practical skills, improve their prospects and become self-reliant after graduation. She said she would have given her vote to Governor Oborevwori in 2027 if she was 18 years.

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