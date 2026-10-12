Tompolo Mourns Plane Crash Victims, Suspends  PBAT Door-Door Movement 2027 Presidential  Campaign

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LAGOS OCTOBER 12TH (NEWSRANGERS)-High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has directed the immediate suspension of all 2027 presidential election campaign activities by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement for one week.

This follows the tragic crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR 42 military aircraft (NAF 931) near a naval facility in the Igbokoda axis of Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State, which claimed the lives of military personnel and passengers on board.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Sunday Asuku, said in a statement sent to The PUNCH recently that Grand Patron, Tompolo, received the news with profound shock and deep sorrow, describing the tragic crash as “a painful and monumental loss to our Armed Forces and to the nation at large.”

He added, “These officers paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, serving our country with courage, patriotism and unwavering commitment.”

Following the mournful mood across the country, the movement extended its heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu, who has declared a three-day national mourning, as well as the Nigerian Armed Forces, the government and people of Ondo State, and the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen personnel.

“We join Mr President, who has already mourned this incident, in stating that the sacrifice of our Air Force and Naval personnel who put their lives on the line daily to secure Nigeria will never be forgotten.

“We commend the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy, first responders, and residents who braved difficult terrain to participate in the search and rescue operations.

“The Movement prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and asks Almighty God to grant their families the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“We also urge the military authorities to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

“May the souls of our fallen heroes rest in perfect peace, and may God continue to protect our troops on land, air and sea,” the statement concluded.

The suspension paused the group’s nationwide campaign mobilisation in support of Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, which had recently launched grassroots outreach events and vehicle distributions across several states.

Search and rescue operations coordinated by military authorities, emergency agencies, and local responders at the Ondo crash site remain ongoing as official investigations commence into the cause of the disaster.

Punch

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