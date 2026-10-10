Police Nab Suspected Armed Robber With Three Guns, Ammunition In Asaba

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LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old suspected armed robber in Asaba and recovered three firearms and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation.

Operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), Ughelli on Wednesday 7th October, 2026, acting on credible intelligence in collaboration with local vigilantes, arrested Sunday Nimel (26), a suspected member of an armed robbery syndicate allegedly responsible for several residential armed robbery operations in Asaba and its environs.

During interrogation, the suspect made useful statements that led operatives to a hideout near Okpanam City Gate, where one (1) AK-47 rifle, three (3) rounds of live ammunition and two (2) locally made cut-to-size guns were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale commended the operatives for the successful operation and reiterated the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and the dismantling of criminal networks across the State.

He urged residents to continue supporting the Police with credible information, assuring that the command remains committed to protecting lives and property.

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