Oborevwori Celebrates James Ibori At 68

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LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, on the occasion of his 68th birthday, describing him as a dynamic leader whose contributions to the growth and development of the state remain significant.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor praised Ibori for his leadership during his tenure as governor between 1999 and 2007, saying he inspired many through his vision, resilience and commitment to public service.

Oborevwori described the former governor as a great motivator and an inspirational leader who laid important foundations for the development of Delta State, adding that his impact continues to be appreciated by many across the state and beyond.

The Governor said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate our dynamic and inspirational leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta State on his 68th birth anniversary.”

He prayed for God’s continued blessings, good health and long life for the former governor as he celebrates his 68th birthday on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

“May your special day be filled with joy and pleasant memories. Congratulations,” Oborevwori said.

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