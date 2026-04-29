2027: Chukwemeka Victor Declares Intention To Contest For Ndokwa/Ukwuani Fed Constituency

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LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Serving councilor in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, Chukwuemeke K. Victor, has formalised his ambition to represent Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the 2027 House of Representatives election, following the procurement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms on Tuesday, April 29, 2026.

Victor, a chieftain of the APC and one of the youngest aspirants in the race, had earlier declared his intention to contest, describing his aspiration as a “New Era, New Order” political movement driven by transparency, accountability and inclusive governance.

Speaking after completing the nomination process, he promised to deliver more effective and all-inclusive decision-making representation, anchored on legislative interventions that would improve the economy, strengthen national security and expand opportunities for constituents.

“It all commenced with a conviction to represent, a commitment to serve, and a desire to be more impactful in shaping national dialogue,” Victor said, expressing appreciation to supporters across Ndokwa nation and political allies in other parts of the country who backed his aspiration.

The councillor, widely known as “Mr Due Process,” has built a reputation for confronting entrenched practices in local governance. His political journey began with active participation in the Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU) in Abuja before joining partisan politics in 2015 under the APC platform.

His profile rose significantly across Ukwuani, Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West following his election as councillor representing Ward 19, Ezhionum, in 2024, where he quickly distinguished himself through aggressive oversight and advocacy for institutional compliance.

Within weeks of assuming office, Victor reportedly uncovered discrepancies in council financial records during a budget presentation, a move that sparked internal resistance but drew public attention to issues of accountability in the local government system.

Undeterred, he pursued a series of petitions to anti-graft and oversight agencies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside other statutory institutions, seeking clarity on the finances of the council.

His actions, political observers note, contributed to a shift in administrative practices within the local government, including the introduction of periodic town hall meetings by the council chairman to account for stewardship.

Beyond oversight, Victor has also initiated grassroots interventions, including the renovation of the Ezhionum Kingdom town hall, provision of boreholes, engagement of over 20 youths—many of them women—in governance exposure programmes, and support for local education through the employment of teaching aides.

In a move he described as a commitment to transparency, the councillor also directed that his constituency funds be paid directly into the account of the community development association, ensuring collective management of development resources.

At the heart of his 2027 campaign, Victor said, is a resolve to institutionalise accountability, deepen participatory governance and deliver results-driven representation at the federal level.

His entry into the race signals an early intensification of political activities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, as stakeholders begin to size up contenders ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested election.

Branding his ambition under the slogan “A New Era, A New Order Mandate,” Victor is positioning himself as a reform-driven candidate seeking to disrupt conventional political patterns and redefine representation in the constituency.

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