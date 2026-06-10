An Open Letter To Governor Sheriff Oborevwori From Engr. O. Lucky Oyovwi

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Your Excellency,

I am writing this as a genuine Deltan who holds you in high regard.

I have known you personally for many years and have always considered you a good and approachable man. During the construction of the 11kV transmission lines, the relocation of the double-circuit 33kV overhead network along Refinery Road, and the installation of LED streetlights executed by my engineering company, DEBULGE Engineering Services Ltd., you approached me and we had a discussion regarding the project, particularly the government’s demolition of properties along the Right-of-Way.

Similarly, during the relocation of the Osubi power network prior to the dualisation of Osubi Road, my engineer, Henry Oke, reached out to you for assistance when some youths disrupted the project. Although you were then a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, you did not ignore the call. You listened, provided my workers with the contact of a youth leader, and instructed my staff to inform him that you had referred my team to him. That intervention helped resolve the issue peacefully, and the project was completed without further hostility.

Today, you are the Governor of Delta State. Governing a state with diverse interests and political tendencies is undoubtedly a challenging task. Nevertheless, you have enjoyed broad acceptance across the state. While no governor is perfect, Deltans have embraced your leadership because we see you as one of our own … a familiar and accessible leader who understands the realities and aspirations of the people.

However, in recent weeks, some of your public statements have left many people feeling uncomfortable. As a consequence, there have been a lot of complaints and disgruntled sentiments toward you in the public domain. Therefore, as we gradually approach the 2027 elections, I respectfully suggest that greater caution be exercised in public remarks. Perceptions matter in politics, and any tone that may be interpreted as arrogance can unintentionally create distance between a leader and the people.

This message is not intended as criticism or as a means of soliciting contracts from your administration, but rather as sincere advice from a concerned Deltan who wishes you well and desires continued peace, unity, and progress for our state.

May Almighty GOD continue to grant you wisdom, strength, and guidance in your service to Delta State.

Respectfully,

Engr. O. Lucky Oyovwi was the MRDD Governorship Candidate in Delta State 2019 Governorship election against Senator Okowa and Chief Ogboru

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

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