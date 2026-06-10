Warri  Protest: Tompolo Sues For Peace, Summons Meeting Of Community Leaders

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As protest rocks Warri, Delta State over INEC non-implementation of the recently approved Warri Ward Federal Constituency delineation exercise, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemukpolo, Alias Tompolo has called on the protesters to shield their swords.

He equally called for an immediate meeting of community leaders to enable them devise a way forward, stressing that they must all join hands in seeking a peaceful resolution to the impasse.

“Since the 8th of June 2026, we are all living witnesses to the mass action by peaceful women and youths from our various communities occupying oil and gas installations in the Escravos and Warri river areas. Since then, many well meaning Nigerians have been calling for a peaceful resolution of the impasse. I join all well meaning Nigerians to call for a peaceful resolution

“INEC must determine to do the right thing and restore peace in Warri and environs. We call on the people of Warri (whether Ijaw, Itsekiri or Urhobo) to be calm and wait patiently for INEC to do the right thing,” Tompolo stated in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.

Tompolo recalled that the Ijaw nation has from time immemorial been known for their peaceful ways and they cannot deviate from their history.

He warned that the current political situation arising from the failure of INEC to complete the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency and mass action must not be allowed to be hijacked or to degenerate into violence of any sort.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

PRESS STATEMENT

HIGH CHIEF GOVERNMENT OWEIZIDE EKPEMUPOLO, ALIAS TOMPOLO

The Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

Oporoza Town, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West LGA, Delta State, Nigeria.

PRESS STATEMENT

Since yesterday the 8th of June 2026, we are all living witnesses to the mass action by peaceful women and youths from our various communities occupying oil and gas installations in the Escravos and Warri river areas, since then many well meaning Nigerians have been calling for a peaceful resolution of the impasse. I join all well meaning Nigerians to call for a peaceful resolution.

The Ijaw nation has from time immemorial been known for their peaceful ways and we cannot deviate from our history. The current political situation arising from the failure of INEC to complete the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency and mass action must not be allowed to be hijacked or to degenerate into violence of any sort.

I am calling for calm no matter the situation. I am also calling for a meeting of community leaders to meet immediately to enable us devise a way forward. We must all join hands in seeking a peaceful resolution to this impasse.

INEC must determine to do the right thing and restore the peace in Warri and environs. We call on the people of Warri (whether Ijaw, Itsekiri or Urhobo) to be calm and wait patiently for INEC to do the right thing.

SIGNED

HIGH CHIEF GOVERNMENT OWEIZIDE EKPEMUPOLO, ALIAS TOMPOLO

The Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn