SUMMIT: Delta Banks On Infrastructure, Blue Economy, Special Economic Zone To Attract Investments 

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LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State is positioning itself as Nigeria’s emerging investment hub by leveraging on massive infrastructure development, abundant natural resources, reliable power supply and strategic maritime assets, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, has said.

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit 2026 slated for 3rd-5th August in Asaba, on Wednesday, Emu said the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration had laid a solid foundation for industrialisation through sustained investments in roads, bridges, power and transport infrastructure.

He said government had constructed and rehabilitated over 2,600 kilometres of roads and more than 20 bridges, opening up rural communities, reducing transportation costs and connecting economic corridors across the state.

According to him, one of Delta’s biggest competitive advantages is the Delta Special Economic Zone, which offers investors access to some of the cheapest and most reliable power supply in Nigeria due to its proximity to the OB-3 gas pipeline.

“The infrastructure has been provided. Government has created the enabling environment. Investors can come into Delta and enjoy competitive energy costs that many other states cannot offer,” he said.

Emu disclosed that the state already operates an independent power infrastructure supplying about 8.5 megawatts of electricity to government facilities and public institutions, while ongoing electricity sector reforms would further expand access to affordable power for industries.

He also highlighted Delta’s strategic maritime advantages, noting that the state boasts of four seaports, two airports and a 163-kilometre Atlantic coastline, making it one of Nigeria’s most strategically located investment destinations.

According to him, the administration intends to unlock the vast economic opportunities within the blue economy by promoting aquaculture, commercial fishing, fish feed production, cold-chain logistics, seafood processing and marine transportation.

He noted that Delta possesses one of West Africa’s largest concentrations of fish ponds around the Ekpan and Ugborikoko axis, where fish farming has transformed livelihoods and created sustainable employment for thousands of residents.

Beyond the blue economy, Emu said Delta is richly endowed with commercially viable deposits of coal, lignite, kaolin and silica, which present significant opportunities for mining, manufacturing and power generation.

He explained that coal mined in parts of the state currently supplies major cement manufacturers, while proposals were underway for coal-based electricity generation to support industrial expansion.

The SSG said the state government had spent the last three years engaging investors across China, Brazil and other strategic markets to market Delta’s investment opportunities.

He disclosed that direct investment engagements in São Paulo had yielded positive results, with Brazilian companies expected to participate in the summit, while Chinese businesses had also indicated strong interest.

Emu said the state had developed comprehensive investment prospectuses and launched a dedicated summit website to facilitate investor engagement before and after the event.

He expressed confidence that the summit would mark a turning point in Delta’s economic transformation by attracting investments capable of deepening industrialisation, expanding exports and creating employment for the state’s youthful population.

“The opportunities are enormous. We have the resources, the infrastructure, the connectivity and the political will. What we seek now is partnership with investors who are ready to grow with Delta,” he said.

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